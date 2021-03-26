Australia's flood danger 'has not passed' but some people allowed home

SYDNEY : Australians hit by devastating flood waters began returning homeyesterday as the skies cleared and the authorities accelerated clean-up efforts, though fresh evacuation orders were issued in some areas where levels were still rising.

Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in flood waters.

Water continued to flow from overloaded dams and rivers yesterday, particularly in New South Wales state, leading the authorities to urge caution.

"Even though the sun is now shining, the danger has not passed," the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

Rising flood waters from the Mehi River split Moree, a regional town 650km north-west of Sydney, into two, emergency services said.

Moree resident Jaimee Maunder said the main road into the town had been cut and that she had not been able to leave her home since Tuesday.

"We got some supplies before the flood hit," she said.

Still, there were some signs of relief as rescue teams took advantage of eased conditions in several areas to clear debris and deliver supplies.

"The best advice I have received this morning is that most of the river systems we believe have peaked," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.