Australia's NSW, New Zealand both warn of increase in Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON : Leaders of Australia's New South Wales and New Zealand both warned their people to brace for an increase in cases.

"We have not seen the worst of it, and the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in Sydney, which has been under a nearly two-month lockdown.

The state reported its biggest daily rise of 633 new cases, including 545 in Sydney, eclipsing the previous daily high of 478 on Monday.

Sixty people have died since the first Delta variant case was reported in Sydney on June 16, including three confirmed yesterday.

With only about 28 per cent of people above 16 years of age fully vaccinated, state chief health officer Kerry Chant warned there would be more deaths if cases continued to rise.

Australia is in the grip of a third wave of infections that has forced more than half of its 25 million people into lockdown.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned people to get ready for more cases from an outbreak that has plunged the previously virus-free country into a snap lockdown. There were nine more positive tests yesterday.

Ms Ardern confirmed the country was dealing with the highly transmissible Delta variant. She said the rapid rise, taking the total number of cases to 10, justified her decision to issue nationwide stay-at-home orders on Tuesday when just one case had been identified.