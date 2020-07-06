Azmin confident Johor Baru-Singapore train link’s deadline will be met

JOHOR BARU: Malaysia is confident of meeting the July 31 deadline for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, said Senior Minister Azmin Ali.

He said most of the issues have been resolved.

"We have only two more issues and a technical committee will meet on July 13 to discuss them," he said after attending a roundtable discussion with local industry players in Johor on Saturday.

Mr Azmin, who is also Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister, however, declined to elaborate on the two issues, which he would leave to the technical committee to discuss. They needed approval from both countries.

"I have spoken to the Transport Ministry and was given the assurance that both teams will be able to resolve the two remaining issues. This is important because we have until the end of this month to conclude the whole process of negotiation pertaining to the RTS," he added.

DELAY

In May, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the bilateral agreement deadline for the much delayed project has been extended by three months to July 31. The extension was sought by Malaysia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the Republic has agreed to further extend the suspension "for a third and final time".

Mr Azmin stressed on Saturday that the RTS project was important, in particular for locals who travel daily into and from Singapore for work and to ease congestion at the Causeway.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, who was present during the discussion, said the latest development was good news for the state.