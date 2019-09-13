Backpack graveyard for kids killed in war
An installation of 3,758 school backpacks to resemble gravestones was put up at the United Nations in New York City as a reminder of the huge number of children killed or injured in conflict zones. Over 12,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict zones last year, the largest number since statistics were first assembled by the UN, says its report.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now