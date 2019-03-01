Bali airport to suspend all flights for 24 hours on March 7

BALI The main airport in the Indonesian tourist island of Bali will suspend all international and domestic flights for 24 hours on March 7 to coincide with the Day of Silence, which is a public holiday.

The airport management for I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar said yesterday all flights will be halted from 6am on March 7 to 6am on March 8 for Nyepi or the Day of Silence.

"During Nyepi, the airport will halt all flight operations to respect Hindus in Bali, so that they can observe Nyepi solemnly," Ngurah Rai airport general manager Yanus Suprayogi said.

Ngurah Rai airport is the only commercial airport in the predominantly Hindu province of Bali.

Balinese Hindus typically observe the religious holiday with fasting and meditation. They also refrain from using electricity, electronics or fire, travelling outside the home and all forms of entertainment on the day.

Foreign visitors to Bali are generally expected to respect the religious observance.

FLIGHTS AFFECTED

The closure will affect 468 flights, comprising 261 domestic and 207 international flights.

Garuda Indonesia will be the most affected with 94 flights, followed by Lion Air with 67 flights and AirAsia with 52 flights.

Domestic routes to Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport will be the most affected with 52 flights, followed by Surabaya airport with 16 flights and Lombok airport with 10 flights.

International routes to Singapore will be the most affected with 18 flights, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 16 flights and Perth with nine flights.

"Announcements on the airport closure have been distributed to all airlines and airports around the world," Mr Yanus said, adding that all airlines had adjusted their operations by not selling tickets for March 7.

While flight operations would be halted for both commercial and charter planes, the airport and other stakeholders would still have staff on call for emergencies.