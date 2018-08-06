Bali and Lombok rocked by magnitude 7.0 earthquake

DENPASAR Indonesia's resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake yesterday, prompting a tsunami warning and causing panic among holidaymakers and residents.

Officials said at least 19 people were killed in Lombok and many others injured.

Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam was with a delegation in Lombok for a security conference.

In a Facebook post at about 9.55pm, the Minister said that he was working on his laptop in his hotel room on the 10th storey when the quake struck.

"Suddenly the room shook violently, walls cracked, it was quite impossible to stand up. Heard screams," he added.

Mr Shanmugam left the room and made his way downstairs, noting that while the Singapore delegation was safe, there were casualties among other guests.

The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake was in Lombok, though initial reports put it just off the coast.

It struck at a depth of 10km, a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island .

Officials yesterday initially issued a tsunami warning and urged people to move away from the ocean, but rescinded it later.

Mr Shanmugam's photo of damage in Lombok. PHOTOS: REUTERS, K SHANMUGAM/FACEBOOK

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants. Singaporean tourist Ramya Ragupathi, 37, was just finishing a massage in Ubud when the quake struck.

"I was a little shaken. It was quite intense. I felt really woozy, and at first thought it was because of the massage. But then the receptionist got everyone to evacuate," she said.

Ms Ragupathi, who owns a gluten-free food firm in Singapore, also said that local staff at her accommodation stayed calm and were very helpful.

Australian tourist Michelle Lindsay said: "All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets. A lot of officials were urging people not to panic."

Separately, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted the Mentawai Islands in West Sumatra yesterday afternoon, but no tsunami alert was issued following the quake, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.

BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the epicentre was 38km south-west of Mentawai Islands and around 22km beneath the seabed.

The earthquake rocked the islands, a favourite among surfers, at 3.56pm local time (4.56pm Singapore time), and strong vibrations lasted for several seconds. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake caused a tsunami on the islands - displacing more than 2,000 families living on three affected islands.