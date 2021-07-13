Bali boots out four tourists for breaking rules

BALI: Several foreign tourists were kicked out of Bali yesterday for breaking the new stricter virus rules, as the country is slammed by its deadliest Covid-19 wave.

Three visitors from the United States, Russia and Ireland were put on planes bound for their home countries after being nabbed for not wearing masks in public, violating Bali's new zero-tolerance policy, authorities said.

"They broke minimum virus rules requiring face masks during the emergency restriction period," said Mr Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of Bali's legal and justice office.

A Russian woman, who refused to self-quarantine after testing positive, was also set to be deported once she was virus-free, he added.