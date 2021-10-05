Bali to reopen to some foreign tourists from Oct 14

JAKARTA: Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali to some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand and Japan from Oct 14, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said yesterday.

Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport will be open to foreign tourists from that date, with visitors required to quarantine for eight days at their own expense, Mr Luhut told reporters.

The country's reopening and easing of social restrictions is being conducted in stages, he said, because Indonesia "doesn't want the unexpected to happen".

Indonesia has been among the countries worst hit by Covid-19 in Asia, officially recording more than four million cases and 142,000 deaths, although public health experts believe the true toll is far higher.