Bangkok beauty clinic makes mini face masks for clients

BANGKOK: As Thai businesses modify their work practices after coming out of lockdown, a beauty clinic in Bangkok has devised a mini face mask for clients receiving up close and personal cosmetic treatments in the era of the coronavirus.

"At first, I thought it was weird, but it is actually really great because it's specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments," said Ms Kannika Sae-Ngow, a customer at the Waleerat Clinic who was receiving a laser treatment on Tuesday.

The clinic does not currently sell the masks and say they have about 100 that can be disinfected and re-used.

"We also plan to design other versions of these masks that can cover part of a nose so that doctors can treat the nose without having to take the masks off," said the clinic's chief marketing officer Wisarut Krimthungthong.