Bangkok beauty clinic makes mini face masks for clients
BANGKOK: As Thai businesses modify their work practices after coming out of lockdown, a beauty clinic in Bangkok has devised a mini face mask for clients receiving up close and personal cosmetic treatments in the era of the coronavirus.
The mask uses a narrower protective strip to expose more of the face so doctors can conduct procedures while limiting contact with the nose and mouth.
"At first, I thought it was weird, but it is actually really great because it's specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments," said Ms Kannika Sae-Ngow, a customer at the Waleerat Clinic who was receiving a laser treatment on Tuesday.
The clinic does not currently sell the masks and say they have about 100 that can be disinfected and re-used.
"We also plan to design other versions of these masks that can cover part of a nose so that doctors can treat the nose without having to take the masks off," said the clinic's chief marketing officer Wisarut Krimthungthong.
Thailand, which has seen more than 3,000 Covid-19 infections and 58 deaths, has reported no local transmissions in the past week. - REUTERS
