Bank account set up for Najib's bail frozen

PETALING JAYA A Pekan Umno division bank account set up to collect funds for Najib Razak's bail has been frozen.

The "Pejabat YAB Ahli Parlimen Pekan" Facebook page posted that the account, set up to assist the former prime minister's legal costs and bail, has been frozen.

"Transactions cannot be performed. Those who want to continue donating by cash can do so by calling the numbers below," the post said.

Meanwhile, the Malay Mail quoted the division's Wanita chief Zalmah Abdul Rahman as saying that she realised the account was frozen on Saturday at 7am .

As of 5pm on Friday, Mr Mohd Razlan said the fund had RM137,626 (S$46,250) in a bank account and RM86,282 in cash. Mr Razlan, who is also Seputeh Umno vice-chairman, set up the fund on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Najib was charged with misusing his position as a government official to receive a RM42 million bribe as inducement to provide a sovereign guarantee on behalf of the Malaysian government for a loan of RM4 billion from government pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan to SRC International.

He was also charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, allegedly committed during his former capacity as prime minister, finance minister and advisor emeritus of SRC International, in which he was entrusted with the RM4 billion.