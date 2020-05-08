World

Banksy's superhero tribute to nurses

PHOTO: REUTERS
May 08, 2020 06:00 am

A young boy chooses a nurse as the superhero he wants to play with over Batman and Spiderman in a new artwork by Banksy that encapsulates the gratitude Britons feel toward the National Health Service during the coronavirus crisis.

The painting by the secretive street artist was unveiled at University Hospital Southampton on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The work was also posted on Banksy's Instagram page with the caption "Game Changer".

The new painting will be on display until after the lockdown and will then be auctioned for NHS charities, according to the BBC.

