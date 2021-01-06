Barisan Nasional sacks secretary-general Annuar Musa

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa (above) confirmed he had been sacked by BN chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition sacked its secretary-general Annuar Musa yesterday.

The Ketereh Umno division chief and Federal Territories Minister confirmed he had been sacked by BN chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Tan Sri Annuar called for calm .

"Many have asked me for my comments... I don't have anything to comment at the moment... Time to be calm," he said in a tweet yesterday.

The dismissal of Mr Annuar came as Umno faced an internal upheaval within as its top leaders and division chiefs were divided as to whether the party should continue working with the ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), particularly Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Mr Annuar was seen as championing the need for Umno to cooperate with the component parties of the PN government, butting heads with Mr Zahid who had said Umno needs to go its own way to ensure it stays a dominant Malay party.

Umno also denied a news report claiming Mr Zahid ordered all Umno MPs to leave the government by next month.

In a short text, a party spokesman said the news about the instruction from Mr Zahid was fake.

"Umno headquarters are denying the news which has gone viral recently," said the text sent yesterday.