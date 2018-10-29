Barisan Nasional should be rebranded says new secretary general

PETALING JAYA Mr Nazri Aziz, Barisan Nasional's new secretary-general, says Malaysia's former ruling coalition should change its name and rebrand itself to create new political dynamics.

"We need to be brave and courageous - just like what Tun Abdul Razak did after the 1969 general election. The Alliance Party was renamed and rebranded as Barisan Nasional. It was well-received," he said on Saturday.

The former tourism minister was responding to Barisan chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's proposal to change the name and rebrand the coalition, in a bid to win the next general election.

The Padang Rengas MP said that the need came in view of the new political landscape and developments in Sabah and Sarawak."Umno in Sabah is no longer in the ruling government. It has also joined Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS). Barisan does not exist in Sabah anymore," he said."Similar to Sabah, there is also no more Barisan in Sarawak," he said.

"Just like Pakatan Harapan; it was previously Pakatan Rakyat. We should sit down and discuss, to create new political dynamics," he said.

"We will start engaging with other component parties in Barisan, followed by other parties," he said, commenting on his plan as the new secretary-general of the party.

Earlier, Barisan had shrunk from 13 parties to five: Umno, Malaysian Chinese Association, Malaysian Indian Congress, myPPP and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.