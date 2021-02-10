Bats remain likely source of coronavirus: Head of WHO team

WUHAN : The head of a World Health Organisation-led team probing the origins of Covid-19 said bats remain a likely source and transmission of the virus through frozen food is a possibility that warrants further investigation, but he ruled out a lab leak.

Dr Peter Ben Embarek, who led the team of independent experts in its nearly month-long visit to Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged at a seafood market in late 2019, said the team had uncovered new information but it had not dramatically changed their picture of the outbreak.

"The possible path from whatever original animal species all the way through to the Huanan market could have taken a very long and convoluted path involving also movements across borders," he told a media briefing.

Dr Embarek said work to identify the origins points to a natural reservoir in bats, but it is unlikely that they were in Wuhan. Investigators were also looking for Chinese blood samples that could indicate the virus was circulating earlier than first thought, he said.

"In trying to understand the picture of December 2019, we embarked on a very detailed... search for other cases that may have been missed, cases earlier on in 2019," he said. "And the conclusion was we did not find evidence of large outbreaks that could be related to cases of Covid-19 prior to December 2019 in Wuhan or elsewhere."

The possibility the virus leaked from a lab - which has been the subject of conspiracy theories - was extremely unlikely and did not require further study, Dr Embarek said.

Professor Liang Wannian, head of China's expert panel on the outbreak, said there was evidence of infections that could have preceded the first detected case by "several weeks".

"This suggests that we cannot rule out that it was circulating in other regions and the circulation was unreported," he said.

Dr Embarek said the team had identified market vendors selling frozen animal products including farmed wild animals.

"So there is the potential to continue to follow this lead and further look at the supply chain and animals that were supplied to the market," he said.

China has pushed the idea that the virus can be transmitted by frozen food.