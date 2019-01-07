Bayern’s Ribery gets ‘heavy fine’ over expletive-laden tweets

(From left) Franck Ribery getting ready to enjoy a steak from Salt Bae.

BERLIN French football star Franck Ribery, 35, on Saturday launched a foul-mouthed response after he was criticised for eating a gold-coated steak, telling his critics: "I will spend my money how I like."

Yesterday, Bayern Munich imposed "a heavy fine"on him for unacceptable language.

Last Thursday, the Bayern player, a supposed role model, posted a video on social media of a visit to a steak house owned by celebrity Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, and rubbing his hands before tucking into a huge chop coated in gold.

That drew ferocious criticism before Ribery, who earns about €8 million (S$12.4 million) a year, hit back.

"Let's start with the envious, the angry, surely born because of a broken condom," read the first of the posts on Ribery's Twitter account.

He continued: "(Expletive) your mothers, your grandmothers and your whole family tree.

"I owe you nothing, my success is above all thanks to God. To me, to my relatives and to those who believed in me, for the others, you were only pebbles in my socks."

German tabloid Bild reported that the meal was in Dubai where Salt Bae owns the Nusr-Et restaurant.

Golden steak, coated in 24K gold, is one of Salt Bae's signature dishes.