Beijing to frozen food importers: Shun nations with severe outbreaks

Sep 29, 2020 06:00 am

BEIJING: China's capital called on importers yesterday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.

"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.

The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports.

It asked companies to improve their warning and reporting mechanisms and tell the authorities quickly if products tested positive.

China had reported no local infections for more than a month but recently detected it on the packaging of imported aquatic products in Jilin province and Qingdao city.

China this month suspended imports from seafood producers in Brazil, Indonesia and Russia for a week or more. - REUTERS

