Beijing will protect itself from ‘reckless’ trade war threats

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China lashed out yesterday at renewed threats from the White House on trade, warning it is ready to fight back if Washington is looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned visit by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

In an unexpected change in tone, the United States said on Tuesday that it still held the threat of imposing tariffs on US$50 billion (S$67 billion) of imports from China unless Beijing addressed the issue of theft of US intellectual property.

Washington also said it will press ahead with restrictions on investment by Chinese companies in the US as well as export controls for goods exported to China.

Its tougher stance comes as US President Donald Trump prepares for a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose key diplomatic backer is China, and as Washington steps up efforts to counter what it sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

The trade escalation came after the two sides had agreed during talks in Washington earlier this month to find steps to narrow China's US$375 billion trade surplus.

Mr Ross is expected to try and get China to agree to firm numbers to buy more US goods during a June 2 to 4 visit to the Chinese capital.

"We urge the US to keep its promise and meet China halfway in the spirit of the joint statement," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

She added that China will take "resolute and forceful" measures to protect its interests if Washington insists upon acting in an "arbitrary and reckless manner".

"When it comes to international relations, every time a country does an about-face and contradicts itself, it is another blow to, and a squandering of, its reputation," Ms Hua said.

DEAL

China has said it will respond in kind to threats by Mr Trump to impose tariffs on up to US$150 billion of Chinese goods.

Trade war fears receded after the Trump administration said it had reached a deal to put ZTE back in business, after banning China's second biggest telecom equipment-maker from buying US technology parts for seven years.