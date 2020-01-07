Beijing’s new top man in Hong Kong hopes city returns to 'right path'

HONG KONG: The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, who was unexpectedly announced at the weekend, said yesterday he hoped the Asian financial hub, roiled by more than six months of anti-government protests, would return to "the right path".

Mr Luo Huining's appointment is seen as a sign of Beijing's frustration with how his predecessor, Mr Wang Zhimin, handled the crisis. Mr Luo's appointment makes Mr Wang the shortest-serving liaison office director since the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule.

The liaison office, which reports to China's State Council or Cabinet, is a platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city. In November last year, Reuters reported that Beijing was considering replacements for Mr Wang, who had come under criticism for failing to foresee the public reaction to a now-withdrawn extradition bill or adequately report upwards on the sentiment on the ground.

Unlike Mr Wang, who worked at China's state news agency and within the liaison office before taking its helm, Mr Luo has no prior experience in Hong Kong, a point he was keen to address in his first remarks after taking office.

"I worked in the mainland in the past, but I am not unfamiliar with Hong Kong," said Mr Luo, now the most senior mainland official based in the territory.

"Hong Kong is the pearl of the orient, an international metropolis. Hong Kong compatriots have made important contributions to the reform and opening up and modernisation of our country. The motherland will always be Hong Kong's strongest backer.

"In the past half a year, the Hong Kong situation has been worrying. Everyone eagerly hopes Hong Kong can return to the right path," Mr Luo added.

A loyalist of President Xi Jinping, Mr Luo is known for enforcing Communist Party discipline.

His appointment comes less than a month after he was given a different job, in the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the national legislature.

Until November, Mr Luo was the top official of China's ruling Communist Party in the northern province of Shanxi, where he had been tasked with cleaning up a graft-ridden, coal-rich region and where corruption was once likened to cancer.

Protests in Hong Kong escalated in June last year over a controversial bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent for trial to the mainland, where justice is controlled by the Communist Party.

They have since evolved into a broad pro-democracy movement, with anger growing over a perception that Beijing is meddling too much into Hong Kong, which was promised a high degree of autonomy upon Britain's handover of the city.

China denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest.

Analysts have interpreted Mr Luo's appointment as a punishment for Mr Wang, rather than a signal for a change in the central government's attitude to the protests.