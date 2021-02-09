Biden: China's Xi does not have a democratic bone in his body

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden addressing the National Football League Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping does not have a democratic bone in his body.

"He's very tough. He doesn't have - and I don't mean it as a criticism, just the reality - he doesn't have a democratic, small D, bone in his body," Mr Biden said.

He said in a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Mr Xi since he became US president but anticipates the rivalry with China will take the form of "extreme competition" rather than conflict between the two world powers.

Mr Biden said. "I'm not going to do it the way (former president Donald) Trump did. We're going to focus on international rules of the road."

China is considered in Washington as America's number one strategic adversary, and the primary challenge on the world stage.

Mr Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without serious tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.

In the same interview, Mr Biden said that it will be difficult for the US to reach herd immunity - at least 75 per cent of the population inoculated against the coronavirus - by the end of this summer.

"The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of next - this summer, is - is very difficult," Mr Biden told CBS news in an interview.

As of Sunday morning, the US has administered 41,210,937 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Mr Biden blamed the Trump administration for leaving the US in a "more dire" situation than expected with vaccine supplies, Bloomberg reported.

"We thought they had indicated there was a lot more vaccine available," he said.

"And that didn't turn out to be the case. So that's why we've ramped up every way we can."

In another interview, Mr Biden said he plans to use National Football League (NFL) stadiums for vaccinations.

The NFL had offered the use of its stadiums for mass Covid-19 vaccinations.

Mr Biden said on CBS' Super Bowl pre-game show on Sunday that his administration intends to take the NFL up on its offer.

"Absolutely we will,"Mr Biden said.

"I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them."

OLYMPICS

Mr Biden also said it remains to be seen if the US will send a team to the pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Japan's government, organisers and Olympic officials all insist the Games will go ahead this summer, and that extensive virus countermeasures will ensure the event is safe.

Asked in a Super Bowl half-time radio interviewif he thought the Games would go ahead, Mr Biden said any decision "has to be based on science".