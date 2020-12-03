Biden to focus on getting generous stimulus package through Congress
NEW YORK: Mr Joe Biden will not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports, The New York Times reported.
In an interview with Times columnist Thomas Friedman, Mr Biden said his top priority was getting a generous stimulus package through Congress.
"I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options," said the President-elect.
He said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices", such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products... and forcing "tech transfers" from US companies to Chinese counterparts.
BIPARTISAN
But he also stressed the need to develop a bipartisan consensus at home and focus government efforts on investments in research and development, infrastructure and education that would allow companies to compete better. - REUTERS
