Biden to hold virtual meeting with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

Mr Joe Biden's online meeting with other 'Quad' leaders comes amid rising tensions with China.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will hold first-ever joint talks on Friday with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, boosting an emerging four-way alliance often cast as a bulwark against China.

The online meeting of the so-called "Quad" comes amid rising tensions with China, which is seen as flexing its muscle both in trade and security realms.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said the meeting of the Quad countries showed the importance placed by Mr Biden on US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Biden was "taking this to another level".

"It will be an historic moment in our region and it sends a strong message to the region about our support for a sovereign, independent Indo-Pacific," Mr Morrison told reporters.

Japan said its prime minister, Mr Yoshihide Suga, spoke separately last Thursday to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voiced alarm about China's "unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Sea" as well as the status of rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

China struck a cautionary note over the nascent alliance taking shape in its backyard.

The Quad "should conform to prevailing trends of peaceful development and win-win cooperation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

A senior US administration official told Reuters: "This sends a very strong signal of common cause and purpose. And the goal here is basically to introduce the Quad as a new feature of regular diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific."

The US official said Friday's engagement would last about two hours, and lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later in the year.

India, Australia and Japan had all been "directly challenged by China in the recent period," he said.

India's Foreign Ministry said the leaders would address "regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region".