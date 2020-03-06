Biden jokes wife is his Secret Service after she protects him

One of the two anti-dairy protesters being escorted off the stage.

LOS ANGELES: It was a strange day on the Democratic presidential campaign trail for former US vice-president Joe Biden.

First he was almost attacked by two anti-dairy protesters.His wife defended him.

He was also strangely "praised" by his arch foe US President Donald Trump.

Mr Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off the protesters who stormed the stage as he was giving a victory speech to supporters.

"I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service," he said at a California fund-raiser in Bel Air on Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what.

"I thought I heard on the news on the way over that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.

"I think they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station," Mr Biden joked.

As Mr Biden was giving a speech in Los Angeles following his Super Tuesday wins, a protester shouting "Let dairy die" rushed the stage, and Mrs Biden grabbed her husband's hand and put herself between him and the woman.

RUSH

Seconds later another anti-dairy protester rushed the stage and Mrs Biden grabbed her with both hands and pushed her back.

The protester was escorted from the stage to boos from Mr Biden supporters. "We are okay," said Mrs Biden.

Democrats in the House have urged the acting Homeland Security secretary and congressional leaders to provide protection for Mr Biden and his rival, Mr Bernie Sanders.

Both are locked in a close fight for the Democratic nomination to take on US President Donald Trump in the elections in November.

Mr Biden, counted out just days ago, won at least 10 of the 14 states on Super Tuesday and took control of the race after racking up primary victories over Mr Sanders and earning the endorsement of deep-pocketed billionaire Michael Bloomberg who dropped out.

Mr Trump hailed the "incredible comeback" of Mr Biden and also directed a stream of insults at Mr Bloomberg after he ended his campaign.

Mr Trump lambasted the weak performance by Mr Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own fortune on advertising.

"He is going to try and save face by putting some money into Biden's campaign. I don't think that's going to have an impact.