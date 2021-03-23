Biden: Racism plagues US, change of heart needed

Members and supporters of the Asian-American community in the US at a "rally against hate" at Columbus Park in New York City yesterday.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden took aim on Sunday at the "ugly poisons" of "systemic racism and white supremacy" that he said had long plagued the United States, and he vowed to change the laws that enabled continued discrimination.

In blunt language, the Democratic President said the country faced problems with racism, xenophobia and nativism.

Mr Biden's statement followed similar sentiments from Vice-President Kamala Harris, who detailed in Atlanta on Friday last week the US history of discrimination against Asian Americans.

"Racism is real in America and it has always been," said Ms Harris, the country's first Asian-American, first Black and first female vice-president.

"Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism too," she said.

Mr Biden' statement, issued on Sunday night, marks the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, created in the 1970s to mark a 1960 massacre in South Africa.

"Hate can have no safe harbour in America. It should have no safe harbour anywhere in the world. We must join together to make it stop," Mr Biden said.

"One of the core values and beliefs that should bring us together as Americans is standing against hate and racism, even as we acknowledge that systemic racism and white supremacy are ugly poisons that have long plagued the United States," he said.

"We must change the laws that enable discrimination in our country, and we must change our hearts."

Mr Biden's statement came amid mounting pressure on law enforcement authorities to treat last week's deadly shooting of eight people in the state of Georgia - including six women of Asian descent - as a hate crime.

Thousands of Americans marched at rallies on Sunday to denounce anti-Asian racism following the mass shooting, which took place at Asian-owned spas.

Protests took place in major cities including Atlanta, where the shooting occurred, New York and Washington, as well as Montreal in Canada.

Ms Xin Hua, an Asian American, said she was "really angry" that the police in Atlanta have yet to say the shooting was racially motivated.