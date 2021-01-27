Biden says there won't be be enough Senate votes to convict Trump

Clerk of the House, the acting sergeant at arms and nine House Democrats carrying the written accusation through the Capitol Rotunda and to the Senate chamber.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.

Mr Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Mr Trump, the number necessary if all 50 Democrats vote for a conviction, according to CNN, which said it conducted a brief interview with Mr Biden.

The House of Representatives on Monday delivered to the Senate a charge accusing Mr Trump of inciting insurrection in a speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol, setting in motion his second impeachment trial.

Nine House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in the trial, following the clerk of the House and the acting sergeant at arms, carried the written accusation through the Capitol Rotunda and to the Senate chamber, following the same path that a mob of Trump supporters took on Jan 6 as they clashed with police.

The Senate is expected to start a trial on Feb 9.

Shortly before the delivery of the article of impeachment, the Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Dr Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the US Treasury, setting her quickly to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, reviewing US sanctions policy and strengthening financial regulation.