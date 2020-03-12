Biden scores decisive primary victories in Michigan, 3 other states

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio.

DETROIT : US presidential candidate Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step towards the Democratic Party's nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.

The sweeping wins put Mr Biden, 77, on a path to face Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election, and the former vice-president quickly looked ahead with a call for party unity and an appeal to supporters of Mr Sanders.

"We share a common goal, and together we are going to defeat Donald Trump," Mr Biden said in Philadelphia, thanking Mr Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion.

Mr Biden's wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho were powered by a broad coalition of supporters, including women, African Americans, those with and without college degrees, older voters, union members and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls by Edison Research.

Two other states, Washington and North Dakota, were still too close to call, but the results narrowed the path forward for Sanders, 78, who had hoped for an upset win in Michigan to keep his White House hopes alive.

The loss in a state Sanders won during his 2016 White House campaign will increase the pressure on the democratic socialist senator from Vermont to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising campaign against Mr Trump.

With 91 per cent of the precincts reporting, Mr Biden had 53 per cent of the vote in Michigan, well ahead of Mr Sanders' 37 per cent.

He also won Missouri and Mississippi with 60 per cent and 81 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Mr Sanders, who returned home to Vermont on Tuesday night, did not make a public statement after his losses, a departure from his usual practice on primary nights.

TRUST

Voters across the states that voted on Tuesday said they trusted Mr Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly 2-to-1 over Mr Sanders, exit polls showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak helped increase Mr Biden's appeal as a steady and experienced hand.