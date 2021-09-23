Biden vows to donate 500 million vaccine doses to poorer nations

WASHINGTON : US President Joe Biden will push world leaders to do more to curb the Covid-19 pandemic and announced a US pledge to buy 500 million more vaccine doses to donate to other countries.

Holding a virtual summit to boost global vaccination rates, Mr Biden hopes to show he is leading by example with the pledge which will bring US donations to the rest of the world up to more than 1.1 billion doses.

The vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech will be made in the US and shipped to low- and lower middle-income countries starting in January, a US senior administration official said ahead of the announcement.

"This is a huge commitment by the US. In fact, for every one shot we have administered in this country to date, we are now donating three shots to other countries," the official told reporters.

A source familiar with the issue said the government would pay US$7 (S$9.50) a dose.

CRITICISM

The US has come under criticism for planning booster shots to fully vaccinated Americans while millions of people around the world still do not have access to the life-saving vaccines.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reprimanded world leaders on Tuesday for the inequitable distribution of vaccines, describing it as an "obscenity" and giving the globe an "F in ethics".

The virtual summit will focus on vaccinating the world, saving lives by tackling an oxygen shortage and making medicines more available, and preparing for another pandemic in the future, another administration official said.

Targets include getting 70 per cent of the world's population vaccinated by this time next year.

Meanwhile, South Korea said yesterday it would donate more than one million doses to Vietnam next month in what would become the country's first direct cross-border sharing of its vaccine stockpiles.