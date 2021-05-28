Biden wants intelligence report on origin of Covid-19 virus in 90 days

A security guard outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was probably first detected.

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in 90 days on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.

Agencies should "redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days", Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden said agencies are currently split over the two possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past year, killing more than 3.4 million people - a figure experts say is undoubtedly an underestimate.

His order signals an escalation in mounting controversy over how the virus first emerged - through animal contact at a market in Wuhan, China, or through release of the coronavirus from a highly secure research lab in the same city.

The US National Institutes of Health had previously funded bat coronavirus research in Wuhan but has denied supporting experiments that modify a virus so that it becomes more transmissible to humans.

China hit out at the "dark history" of the US intelligence community yesterday.

The Biden team's "purposes are clear", Mr Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said yesterday, rejecting the need for a new investigation.

"The dark history of the US intelligence community has long been known to the world," he added, referring to the US' unfounded allegations of weapons of mass destruction that led to its invasion of Iraq.