Biden's pick for Secretary of State to help restore US' global role

President-elect Joe Biden (left) will name Mr Antony Blinken (right), his long-time confidant, as Secretary of State.

WILMINGTON/NEW YORK: President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward on his campaign pledge to restore America as a leader on the global stage and lean on experts.

Mr Biden will name Mr Antony Blinken as Secretary of State and Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, bringing deep foreign-policy backgrounds to the nascent administration while providing a sharp contrast with Mr Trump, who distrusted such experience and embraced an "America First" policy that strained longstanding US relationships.

Mr Blinken's appointment made another long-time Biden aide and foreign policy veteran, Mr Jake Sullivan, the top candidate to be US national security adviser, a source said.

Mr Blinken, a long-time Biden confidant, served as No 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser under President Barack Obama.

Mr Ron Klain, Mr Biden's choice as White House chief of staff, told ABC'S This Week that the first Biden Cabinet picks would come today.

Meanwhile, attempts by President Donald Trump's team to thwart certification of vote tallies have failed thus far in courts in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.