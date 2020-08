Big fines for infected residents flouting quarantine in Victoria

Police officers and soldiers patrolling a popular running track in Melbourne yesterday after the state announced new restrictions.

MELBOURNE: Hundreds of coronavirus-infected people in Australia's worst-hit state have been caught flouting stay-at-home orders, authorities said yesterday, prompting tougher fines.

The southern state of Victoria has endured a second wave of infections over recent weeks that the government has partly blamed on people breaking rules that restrict travel.

Victoria reported 439 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The state has recorded more than 12,000 of almost 19,000 total cases across Australia, as well as 147 fatalities of the country's total of 232.

Residents of Melbourne, Australia's second biggest city and the capital of Victoria, are now enduring an overnight curfew, closure of non-essential businesses and mandatory mask-wearing as hundreds of new cases are recorded daily.

But 800 infected people - or more than 25 per cent of those door-knocked across Victoria - were not at home when authorities conducted recent checks, which state Premier Daniel Andrews called "completely unacceptable".

Mr Andrews said infected people in Victoria can now be slapped with on-the-spot fines of almost A$5,000 (S$4,900) - up from A$1,652 - if they are caught leaving home a second time.

The only exception will be to seek emergency medical care. Previously, outdoor exercise was allowed.

Police can also take serious rule-breakers to court, where fines of up to A$20,000 can be applied.

An additional 500 troops will also be deployed in Melbourne to help health officials go door-to-door checking on people who should be staying at home, Mr Andrews said.

Victoria police commissioner Shane Patton said hundreds of officers were also on the streets.

Mr Patton said police had observed a small but emerging trend of so-called "sovereign citizens", who believe the laws do not apply to them and were consistently flouting the rules.

"On at least four occasions in the last week, we've had to smash the windows of cars and pull people out to provide details," he said.