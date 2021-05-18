Bill Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship: Report

Mr Bill and his wife Melinda announced their divorce on May 3, after 27 years of marriage.

WASHINGTON Billionaire Bill Gates left the Microsoft board last year as it pursued an investigation into his romantic relationship with a female employee, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The founder and former head of the US technology giant stepped down as board chair in March last year.

"Microsoft board members decided that Bill Gates needed to step down from its board in 2020 as they pursued an investigation into the billionaire's prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate," the Journal reported, citing people close to the matter.

This was "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably", a spokesman for Mr Gates told the Journal.

The spokesman said Mr Gates left Microsoft to focus more on his philanthropic organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Gates and his wife Melinda, who co-founded their charity two decades ago to battle global poverty and disease, announced their divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage.

A spokesman for Microsoft told AFP that the company was alerted in the second half of 2019 that "Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000.

A committee of the board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation".

The employee, an engineer, claimed in a letter to have had a sexual relationship with Mr Gates "over years", the Journal reported.

According to the Journal, some board members also asked about links between Gates and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking minors.

Mr Gates' team assured the board the Microsoft founder had met Epstein for "philanthropic reasons" and "regretted doing so", the Journal said.

The New York Times reported that Mr Gates had also developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.

That is attracting new scrutiny amid the break-up of one of the world's richest, most powerful couples.

Mr Gates, who founded Microsoft in 1975, stepped down as the company's chief executive in 2000, saying he wanted to focus on his foundation.