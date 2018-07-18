Billionaire Musk’s latest outburst raises leadership doubts

WASHINGTON: Mr Elon Musk's latest outburst on Twitter attacking a British diver who worked on the Thai football team cave rescue has raised fresh concerns over his stability and leadership abilities.

Mr Musk, the South Africa-born innovator and billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, found himself in hot water after insulting Mr Vernon Unsworth, who dismissed Mr Musk's plan to recover the trapped group using a mini-submarine he had built.

The since-deleted tweet, which referred to Mr Unsworth as "pedo guy", an apparent reference to paedophilia, faced a deluge of criticism on social media and from analysts questioning whether Mr Musk had crossed a line on responsible conduct for a chief executive.

"This is the most brand-damaging thing Elon Musk has ever done," said Mr Roger Kay, analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates.

He said Mr Musk appeared to be following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump in using Twitter to vent frustration and insult anyone with whom he disagrees.

Tesla shares skidded 2.75 per cent to close at US$310.10 (S$420) following the latest controversy, adding to pressure on the electric automaker, which has struggled to meet production targets for its Model 3, seen as crucial to its long-term viability.

Mr Musk has cultivated a reputation as a creative genius, with some comparisons to the late Apple-co-founder Steve Jobs, who was also known for being erratic.

Mr Patrick Moorhead, analyst and consultant with Moor Insights & Strategy, said there were "some similarities up to this point", but the latest insult appeared to cross a line.

To avoid long-term damage, "the first thing Musk needs to do is issue a huge apology", Mr Moorhead said.

The analyst said the boards of Tesla and SpaceX need to assert themselves to ensure Mr Musk does not go off the rails.

"If he does the right thing, he can recover from this," Mr Moorhead said.

Mr Musk has become embroiled in a series of spats with the news media.

When recent documents revealed he donated to a Republican political group despite his criticism of the administration, he responded by saying he gives "to both parties to maintain dialogue" .

Mr Bob O'Donnell, founder of Technalysis Research, said Mr Musk has fallen into a "hero worship persona" but has failed to live up to the responsibility that implies.