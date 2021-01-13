World

Black box from crashed Indonesia plane found: Transport minister

Jan 13, 2021 06:00 am

JAKARTA : A black box from the crashed Indonesian passenger jet has been recovered, the Transportation Minister said yesterday, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea.

"The FDR (flight data recorder) has been found,"Mr Budi Karya Sumadi said.

The recorder is one of two black boxes - the other being a cockpit voice recorder - that could prove crucial in explaining why the aircraft plunged 3,000m in less than a minute before crashing into waters off the capital Jakarta.

The Sriwijaya Air plane was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740km from Jakarta, before it disappeared from radar screens on Saturday. - AFP, REUTERS

Malaysia declares state of emergency, suspends Parliament
World

M'sia declares state of emergency, suspends Parliament

Related Stories

Biden's inauguration: Violence expected in 50 state capitals, says FBI

Man behind Marina Bay Sands dies

Malaysia imposes tough curbs to try to stem rise in Covid cases

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD