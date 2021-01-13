Black box from crashed Indonesia plane found: Transport minister

JAKARTA : A black box from the crashed Indonesian passenger jet has been recovered, the Transportation Minister said yesterday, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea.

"The FDR (flight data recorder) has been found,"Mr Budi Karya Sumadi said.

The recorder is one of two black boxes - the other being a cockpit voice recorder - that could prove crucial in explaining why the aircraft plunged 3,000m in less than a minute before crashing into waters off the capital Jakarta.