Black box from crashed Lion Air jet found

Chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Muhammad Syaugi with one of the Lion Air jet's black boxes.

JAKARTA One black box from the crashed Lion Air jet has been recovered, the head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono said yesterday, which could be critical to establishing why the plane fell out of the sky.

The devices record information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane as well as flight crew conversations and could hold vital clues to the cause of the deadly accident.

It was not clear whether the black box found was the flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder.

The Boeing 737, which went into service a few months ago, plunged into the sea off Indonesia's northern coast on Monday, killing 189 people, minutes after taking off from the Jakarta en route to Pangkal Pinang.

Despite the name, black boxes are in fact bright orange with reflective stripes, and all commercial planes are obliged to have them on board.

They are built to survive at vast depths and in extreme heat, and are fitted with a beacon that can emit a signal for a month.

Black box data helps explain nearly 90 per cent of all crashes, according to aviation experts.

Aviation analyst Dudi Sudibyo told AFP: "If there is an anomaly, some technical problem, it is recorded there too."

The authorities have all but ruled out finding any survivors.

Searchers are still looking for the plane's fuselage. Only body parts have been found so far.

Authorities are sending recovered remains to hospital for DNA comparison to passengers' relatives.

Forensic experts identified Jannatun Cintya Dewi as the first victim of the crash on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old's coffin arrived in her East Java hometown Sidoarjo yesterday, draped in a green and yellow cloth and carried through the neighbourhood by pallbearers.