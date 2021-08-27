Blasts outside Kabul airport kill at least 13 to 20, including kids

People carrying in an injured man for treatment at a hospital after two explosions rocked the airport in Kabul yesterday.

KABUL : Two explosions struck near the main gates of Kabul airport yesterday, causing multiple casualties in what the United States military labelled a "complex attack" that took place as countries raced to complete evacuations from Afghanistan.

Thirteen to 20 people including children are dead, a Taleban official said, after the US and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria .

The official said many Taleban guards were wounded.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate where thousands had gathered.

The second occurred at Baron Gate, named after the nearby Baron Hotel which had been used by some western nations as a staging point for evacuations.

Two US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties," Mr Kirby said on twitter.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

A US official told Reuters some US service members were killed and others hurt, and that casualty numbers were expected to increase, according to initial information.

The US Embassy in Kabul described "a large explosion" and said there had been reports of gunfire.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official.

Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the US is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

PHOTOGRAPHER

More than a dozen injured were taken to a Kabul hospital, an AFP photographer said.

"There were many bodies and injured - at least five dead," the photographer said at the Emergency Hospital, well known for treating victims of explosions.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days.

Western troops are racing to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries and to get out themselves by an Aug 31 deadline.