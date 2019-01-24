Bodies of exiled Thai activists found stuffed with concrete in Mekong

BANGKOK: The Thai army said yesterday it had no knowledge of two exiled critics of the military and royal family whose bodies police say were found "stuffed with concrete" along the Mekong River border with Laos.

Rights groups expressed concern at the disappearance last year of the two men and another activist in self-imposed exile in Laos, where all three had fled under threat of arrest after the 2014 military coup in Thailand.

DNA tests confirmed the two bodies, which were discovered last month, belong to Chatcharn Buppawan, 56, and Kraidej Luelert, 46, Thai authorities said yesterday.

The two were close aides to political activist Surachai Danwattananusorn, 78, who has been operating online radio programmes critical of Thailand's junta and monarchy from Laos. He also disappeared last month and is still missing.

Thai police said the cause of their deaths was unknown.

"There are no signs of bullet holes, but there is a wound in their stomach which has been cut open and stuffed with concrete and tied to make it sink," Police Major General Thanachart Rodklongtan said.