Body found inside Mazda which plunged off Penang Bridge

The recovery team used four cables attached to a crane to lift the Mazda CX-5 SUV, submerged at a depth of 15m, out of the water. The body of 20-year-old college student Moey Yun Peng was found in the driver's seat. The car had plunged into the sea after colliding with another vehicle at the 4km point of Penang Bridge in the early hours on Sunday.

GEORGE TOWN: A body has been found inside the submerged Mazda CX-5 that plunged off the Penang Bridge after a horrific crash on Sunday.

The sports utility vehicle was retrieved around 6pm yesterday. The body is believed to be that of the driver of the car, 20-year-old college student Moey Yun Peng.

The car, which is in a badly-mangled state, was hoisted using three cables attached to a crane.

Scores of onlookers gathered around the vicinity of the search location.

The operation had resumed at 9am yesterday, after it was postponed at 7.20pm on Monday. Progress was initially slow due to the low tide and strong currents.

The three-day operation involved 156 personnel.

Police said on Monday that the 21-year-old driver of the Toyota Vios that collided with Mr Moo's car had tested positive for cannabis.

Central Seberang Prai police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the police have taken the Toyota driver's blood sample to test for any traces of alcohol.

ACP Nik Ros said the driver was receiving treatment at a private hospital for injuries to his head, arms and legs.