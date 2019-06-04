Boeing: Some 737s may have faulty wing part

WASHINGTON: Boeing said on Sunday that some of its medium-haul 737s, including the 737 Max 8, could have a defective wing part, but there had been no reports of flight issues linked to the defect.

The US aviation giant, which has been rocked by an unprecedented crisis after its 737 Max 8 fleet was grounded in March, said a subcontractor had told it about problems with a batch of a part involved in deploying the wings' leading edge.

The leading edge of an aircraft is key to take-off and landing because it is meant to improve the wing's drag and therefore the jet's aerodynamics.

Boeing said in a statement it had relayed the defective lot number to aircraft owners so they can inspect the parts.

If operators find the defective parts on their aircraft, they should replace them, it said.

"This is a device considered critical because if the leading edge slats don't deploy symmetrically, there could be a lift differential that can be dangerous especially on take-off and landing," an aeronautics expert said.