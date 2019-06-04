Boeing: Some 737s may have faulty wing part
WASHINGTON: Boeing said on Sunday that some of its medium-haul 737s, including the 737 Max 8, could have a defective wing part, but there had been no reports of flight issues linked to the defect.
The US aviation giant, which has been rocked by an unprecedented crisis after its 737 Max 8 fleet was grounded in March, said a subcontractor had told it about problems with a batch of a part involved in deploying the wings' leading edge.
The leading edge of an aircraft is key to take-off and landing because it is meant to improve the wing's drag and therefore the jet's aerodynamics.
Boeing said in a statement it had relayed the defective lot number to aircraft owners so they can inspect the parts.
If operators find the defective parts on their aircraft, they should replace them, it said.
"This is a device considered critical because if the leading edge slats don't deploy symmetrically, there could be a lift differential that can be dangerous especially on take-off and landing," an aeronautics expert said.
Boeing is working on a software fix that will allow the Max 8 to begin flying again, but differences have arisen between tUS and Canada on how to train pilots. The US believes training on computers or tablets is sufficient for seasoned pilots, but Canada wants to require training on flight simulators. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now