Bono to Duterte: You can’t compromise on human rights

MANILA U2 frontman Bono said yesterday there must be no compromise on human rights, in a rebuke of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of the band's first Manila concert.

Mr Duterte has waged a deadly war on drugs that has claimed thousands of lives.

Backed by Filipinos but condemned by critics who say it is a war crime, the killings by police and unknown suspects are the subject of a preliminary inquiry by the International Criminal Court prosecutor.

The rock icon, a long-time member of Amnesty International, a critic of Mr Duterte's drug war, said human rights are "critical".

"I would just say you can't compromise on human rights, and that's my soft message to the President," Bono said, when asked about his views on the Philippines' overall human rights situation in the country.

Mr Duterte, elected in a landslide in 2016, told supporters on the stump to "forget the laws on human rights" as he vowed to kill 100,000 criminals and dump their bodies into Manila Bay to fatten the fish.

He has also told the police he would have their backs, vowing to hand out presidential pardons should they be prosecuted and sent to jail while enforcing his crackdown.

Bono, in Manila for a U2 concert today, said he has no plans to see the Filipino leader, adding: "President Duterte is very popular. He doesn't need me on his side."