Boss of ‘sugar daddy’ website charged in Malaysia over post

Sugarbook's founder Chan Eu Boon claimed that university students were using the service to make money.

SHAH ALAM The head of a controversial Malaysian "sugar daddy" dating website was charged yesterday with causing public alarm after his claims that university students were using the service sparked an outcry.

Sugarbook bills itself as a website "where romance meets finance" and aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions.

It sparked an uproar after releasing statistics purportedly showing thousands of students were using it to make money in the socially conservative, Muslim-majority country.

The site's founder Chan Eu Boon was charged in court in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, with one count of making statements that could cause public fear or alarm through a post related to students, so-called "sugar babies".

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer saying the site had been blocked by Malaysian regulators, meaning the negative effects of his claims about students had been "minimised already".

Efforts to block the platform appear to have had only partial success and it is still available via some internet providers.

Also known by his English name Darren Chan, who was set to be released on bail, faces up to two years in jail if convicted.