Boulder-sized fish washes ashore in South Australia

A boulder-sized fish of a kind known to "sink yachts" has washed up on an Australian beach. The 1.8 m specimen - believed to be a Mola Mola, or ocean sunfish - came ashore near the mouth of the Murray River in South Australia at the weekend. The enormous creature is distinct for both its size and peculiar shape featuring a flattened body and fins. The fish can weigh up to 2,270kg, according to National Geographic. South Australian Museum fish collection manager Ralph Foster told AFP the fish was actually at the smaller end of the scale for the species."They can get a lot bigger... it's probably an average-sized one, they can get nearly twice as big as that," he added.