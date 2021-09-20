Boxing great Manny Pacquiao will run to be Philippines president

MANILA: Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said yesterday he will run for president of the Philippines next year.

Mr Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his political allies during the national assembly of the faction he leads in the ruling PDP-Laban party, days after a rival faction nominated Mr Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as its presidential candidate.

That faction nominated Mr Duterte for vice-president, a move that critics called a cynical ploy by Mr Duterte to retain power.

Mr Go declined the nomination, amid a growing rift between the Pacquiao and Duterte factions.

"I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Mr Pacquiao, 42, a senator, said in a speech during the assembly.

"I am accepting your nomination as candidate for president of the Republic of the Philippines."

He is one of the greatest boxers of all time and the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions.