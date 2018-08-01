Boy begs for help before dying in California wildfire

Large-scale blazes that have turned close to 81,000ha into wasteland.

Firefighters try to contain flames from the Carr Fire.

REDDING, CALIFORNIA: A boy pleaded for rescue before he died along with two others in a California wildfire, a relative recounted on Monday.

Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against large-scale blazes that have turned close to 81,000ha into wasteland, destroyed expensive homes and killed eight people in the most populous US state.

The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since last Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren, aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding.

Local media identified the woman as Melody Bledsoe and the children Emily and James Roberts, nicknamed Junior.

"I talked to Junior on the phone until he died," Mrs Bledsoe's husband, Ed, told CNN as his voice shook.

"He said, 'Come and get me, the fire's coming in the back door. Come on, grandpa.'"

But he could not get there in time to save them.

DESTRUCTION

Shasta County supervisor Leonard Moty said of the Carr Fire: "I have been a lifelong resident of this community, and I have never seen a fire with such destruction in this area before."

Ms Alyce Macken said she had only minutes to flee with her husband, Ted, from her home in Redding.

A sheriff's officer pounded on the door and gave them 15 minutes to leave, she told AFP.

"We were out in 10 minutes. I was shaking, it just went by really fast," the retiree said.

She met other panic-stricken neighbours at a nearby shopping centre and watched from afar as her home went up in flames.

"It was almost like a tornado with fire in it, and it came over the hill and wiped out our house," she said.

About 38,000 people had been evacuated in Shasta County, officials said, though some evacuation orders have been lifted.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump approved California's request for federal help to fight the blaze and assist evacuees.