Boy mauled by hyena to have face reconstructed

Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a nine-year-old Zimbabwean boy mauled by a hyena in an attack last month. Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, bits of his forehead and other parts of his face when he was attacked outside Harare on May 2. Unable to afford specialised surgery available only abroad, his mother contacted medics in neighbouring South Africa, who agreed to operate on him for free in a private Johannesburg clinic. "When she mentioned the story of this poor child mauled by a hyena, I couldn't say no," Dr Ridwan Mia told AFP. Rodwell was flown to Johannesburg on Saturday, his face covered in bandages with a peephole, through which he watched cartoons on a tablet.