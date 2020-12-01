Brace for multiple Covid surges post-Thanksgiving, warns Fauci

WASHINGTON: America should prepare for a "surge upon a surge" in coronavirus cases as millions of travellers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, top US scientist Anthony Fauci has warned.

The United States is the worst affected country, with 266,074 Covid-19 deaths.

"There almost certainly is going to be an uptick because of what has happened with the travel," Dr Fauci told CNN's State Of The Union.

Travel surrounding last Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday made this the busiest week in US airports since the pandemic began.

REALITY

"We may see a surge upon a surge in two or three weeks," Dr Fauci added. "We don't want to frighten people, but that is the reality."

The trend is ominous, with Christmasbringing more travel and gatherings.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx noted a surge in Covid-19 after a holiday weekend in May.

"Now we are entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four and 10 times as much disease across the country," she told CBS' Face The Nation.

Meanwhile in England, infections have fallen by 30 per cent during the month-long lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed yesterday.