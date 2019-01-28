Brazil dam disaster leaves at least 34 dead, hundreds missing

People waiting for information about their relatives in front of the Crisis Command Centre.

Mr Emerson dos Santos, 30, sitting on the roof of his family home to protect what is left of their belongings from looters.

BRUMADINHO: Firefighters called for the evacuation to higher ground of about 24,000 people from the Brazilian town hit by a deadly mud flow from a mining dam rupture, as a second dam threatened to collapse.

Sirens began before dawn yesterday, triggered by dangerous water levels at a tailings dam still standing in the Vale SA facility near Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state.

The evacuation efforts diverted attention from a search for hundreds of people missing after Friday's dam burst unleashed a torrent of mud, burying facilities and nearby homes, according to the fire department.

"Our work is completely focused on the evacuation," Mr Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the state fire department said.

The confirmed death toll rose to 37 bodies found by yesterday morning, the fire department reported. More than 300 are missing.

That already makes the disaster more deadly than a 2015 tailings dam collapse at an iron ore mine less than 100km to the east, belonging to Samarco Mineracao SA, a Vale joint venture with BHP Group, Reuters reported.

That dam break spilled five times the mining waste into a more remote region, burying a small village and contaminating a major river in Brazil's worst environmental disaster on record.

Meanwhile, Brazilian judicial authorities have frozen US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in assets of the Vale mining company after the disaster on Friday, AFP reported.

Millions of tons of muddy sludge was spewed across the company's facilities and down towards farmland alongside the nearby town of Brumadinho.

Among the more than 170 survivors rescued, 23 were hospitalised with injuries.

"There used to be people here, houses. I'm just floored by this tragedy," Madam Rosilene Aganetti, 57, said in her village of Alberto Flores.

Another woman, Ms Suely de Olivera Costa, tried to get to the mine to look for her husband, who was also an employee there.

She, like everyone except rescue personnel, was stopped by security guards.

"I'm so desperate," she cried.

"How can I be calm if he's already dead," she wailed, brushing off one guard who told her to "calm down".

Mr William Guilherme Silva, a 21-year-old rail employee, said he had been unable to locate "six or seven people I know, including some people I'm very close to".