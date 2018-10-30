Brazil’s new President is no stranger to controversy
BRASILIA Brazilian right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro was elected president on Sunday. He joins Philippine and US presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Donald Trump as a member of the controversial comments club.
Here are some of his comments, which can only be described as shocking.
- In an address to supporters a week ago, Mr Bolsonaro said he would "sweep those red bandits off the map" in reference to his opponents in the leftist Workers Party.
- He has used the phrase "a good hoodlum is a dead hoodlum" to back up his call for a crackdown on crime in the slums of Brazil's cities by giving police more autonomy to fire on armed criminals.
- During the 2016 impeachment proceedings against former leftist president Dilma Rousseff, who was jailed and tortured during Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s, Mr Bolsonaro dedicated his vote to the army colonel who tortured her, Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra.
- Three years before that, Mr Bolsonaro pushed a congresswoman and told her: "I would never rape you because you do not deserve it." He repeated the comment in 2014 in the chamber and as a result is facing trial for inciting rape.
- On a radio programme two years ago, Mr Bolsonaro said the error of the dictatorship had been "to torture and not to kill". Brazil's National Truth Commission found that 440 people died under the 1964-85 military rule, of which 210 disappeared without trace.
- In April this year, Brazil's public prosecutor charged Mr Bolsonaro with inciting discrimination against black people, indigenous people, women and gays in public comments.In one instance, he allegedly said: "If I see two men kissing in the street, I will hit them." The Supreme Court has rejected the racism charge and not yet ruled on the others.
- At an event last year in Rio de Janeiro, he said having a daughter, his fifth child after four boys, was a "weakness". "I would not be able to love a gay son. I would rather he die in an accident," he told Playboy magazine in 2011.
- Speaking last year about communities of descendants of escaped slaves, who are protected by Brazil's social programmes, Mr Bolsonaro suggested that the state was wasting money: "They do nothing. I don't think they even serve for reproduction." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now