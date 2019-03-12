Brexit crunch looms for PM May as EU talks stall

LONDON/BRUSSELS British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy was in meltdown yesterday after her failure to win last-minute concessions from the European Union set the stage for another humiliating defeat of her divorce deal in Parliament.

Just 18 days before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, there is still no ratified divorce deal and talks with the bloc have stalled as Mrs May tries to break the deadlock in London.

Mrs May's spokesman said a "meaningful" parliamentary vote on her deal would go ahead today, even though talks with the EU are deadlocked, and the motion was scheduled to be published late yesterday.

European officials said there had been no breakthrough in talks over the weekend and expressed frustration with Mrs May's attempts to get concessions weeks before Britain's exit.

"May has boxed herself even deeper into a corner, it seems the second meaningful vote will go ahead on Tuesday but it also seems like it won't be the last meaningful vote on this," one EU official said.

"We really want to be over with it now. It's not going anywhere so even an extension is unlikely to break the impasse. There is not much patience or goodwill left on our side."

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said it was up to the British Parliament to take important decisions on Brexit this week.

The ultimate outcome remains unclear, though most diplomats and investors say Brexit will define Britain's prosperity for generations to come.

The deadlocked talks effectively open up the prospect of either a last-minute deal, probably around the time of an EU summit on March 21-22, or a delay to Brexit.

Mrs May offered lawmakers a "meaningful" vote on what she had hoped would be a revised deal today but with no major changes yet secured, Brexit-supporting lawmakers warned it would be defeated again.

If her deal is defeated, Mrs May has pledged to give lawmakers a vote on leaving without a deal on March 29 and, if they reject that, then they will vote on Thursday on delaying Brexit.