Britain and Russia cross swords after couple is exposed to nerve agent

The Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury remains closed as the probe continues over how two people were exposed to a deadly nerve agent.

AMESBURY, ENGLAND: Britain demanded answers from Russia yesterday after a couple was exposed to the same nerve agent used on a former Russian spy and his daughter in an attempted murder blamed on Moscow.

But Russia hit back, denouncing Britain for playing "dirty political games" and demanding London apologise.

The British couple fell ill on Saturday in Amesbury, a small town near the southwestern English city of Salisbury where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed on March 4.

That incident triggered a diplomatic crisis with Russia after Britain and its allies accused Moscow of trying to kill them - a charge denied by the Kremlin.

Speaking to parliament yesterday, Interior Minister Sajid Javid said a link between the cases was "clearly the main line of inquiry" and demanded Moscow explain itself.

"It is now time that the Russian state comes forward and explains exactly what has gone on," he said, noting the global focus on Russia as it hosts the football World Cup.

"It is completely unacceptable for our people to be either deliberate or accidental targets, or for our streets, our parks, our towns to be dumping grounds for poison."

Police said tests on the couple, Ms Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Mr Charlie Rowley, 45, revealed they were exposed to Novichok, but it was not clear if it was the same batch used on the Skripals.

Novichok is a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.