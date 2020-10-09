Britain considering more local restrictions to curb second wave
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said yesterday.
New cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in Britain.
"The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north-west, in the north-east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham," Mr Jenrick told Sky.
"We are currently considering what the right action would be to take in those places," he said.
The Sun newspaper reported that Britain will order pubs and restaurants to shut across much of northern England, including in Manchester and Liverpool, from Monday.
Meanwhile, Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases since it first appeared in the region in January, an AFP tally on Wednesday showed.
So far the continent has seen 6,000,940 infections and 237,716 deaths, with the most in Russia (1,248,619 infections and 21,865 deaths), Spain (825,410 infections and 32,486 deaths), France (669,235 infections and 32,365 deaths) and Britain (530,113 infections and 42,445 deaths). - REUTERS, AFP
