Britain considering more local restrictions to curb second wave

Pedestrians in Bolton, north-west England. It is one of the regions where the number of cases is rising significantly.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said yesterday.

New cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in Britain.

"The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north-west, in the north-east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham," Mr Jenrick told Sky.

"We are currently considering what the right action would be to take in those places," he said.

The Sun newspaper reported that Britain will order pubs and restaurants to shut across much of northern England, including in Manchester and Liverpool, from Monday.

Meanwhile, Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases since it first appeared in the region in January, an AFP tally on Wednesday showed.