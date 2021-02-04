World

Britain mourns Covid-19 lockdown hero Captain Tom Moore

A child laying flowers (above) as others leave handwritten notes near the home of Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes after the record-breaking centenarian, portrayed on a billboard in London's Picadilly Circus, died on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS
A child laying flowers as others leave handwritten notes (above) near the home of Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes after the record-breaking centenarian, portrayed on a billboard in London's Picadilly Circus, died on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS
A child laying flowers as others leave handwritten notes near the home of Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes after the record-breaking centenarian, portrayed on a billboard in London's Picadilly Circus (above), died on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 04, 2021 06:00 am

ENGLAND: Britain paid tribute yesterday to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Capt Moore, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in hospital from Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Outside his home in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, children laid flowers. One message read: "Rest in Peace Captain Tom. We love you. X."

"You will always be our hero," read another.

His picture was shown in Piccadilly Circus in central London while the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the Blackpool Tower shone lights of honour.

Condolences poured in from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and even the White House, while schoolchildren and his family shed tears for a man whom millions considered a lockdown hero. - REUTERS

Jakarta expands graveyards as Covid-19 deaths continue to rise

