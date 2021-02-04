Britain mourns Covid-19 lockdown hero Captain Tom Moore

A child laying flowers as others leave handwritten notes near the home of Captain Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes after the record-breaking centenarian, portrayed on a billboard in London's Picadilly Circus (above), died on Tuesday.

ENGLAND: Britain paid tribute yesterday to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Capt Moore, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in hospital from Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Outside his home in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, children laid flowers. One message read: "Rest in Peace Captain Tom. We love you. X."

"You will always be our hero," read another.

His picture was shown in Piccadilly Circus in central London while the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the Blackpool Tower shone lights of honour.