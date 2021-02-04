Britain mourns Covid-19 lockdown hero Captain Tom Moore
ENGLAND: Britain paid tribute yesterday to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Capt Moore, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in hospital from Covid-19 and pneumonia.
Outside his home in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, children laid flowers. One message read: "Rest in Peace Captain Tom. We love you. X."
"You will always be our hero," read another.
His picture was shown in Piccadilly Circus in central London while the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the Blackpool Tower shone lights of honour.
Condolences poured in from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and even the White House, while schoolchildren and his family shed tears for a man whom millions considered a lockdown hero. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now